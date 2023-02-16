Silovs' NHL debut far different from DiPietro's infamous first Canucks start

When the Vancouver Canucks sent out Arturs Silovs for his NHL debut against the New York Rangers, there were concerns amongst the fanbase.

And maybe a bit of a flashback to one of the most infamously unprepared nights in Canucks history.

For some, looking at the 21-year-old goaltender making his way towards his first start, it harkened back to 2019 in a game against the San Jose Sharks, when the Canucks started 19-year-old Michael DiPietro in his first NHL game as an emergency call-up from the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s.

That, to put it lightly, didn’t go well.

DiPietro allowed seven goals on 24 shots that night, and the Canucks were forced into giving him the opportunity with all other professional goaltenders in the organization unavailable.

Starting Silovs, however, was miles different. Wednesday’s 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers pitted the 2019 sixth-round pick against one of the most dynamic teams in the NHL, and he stood his ground while also adjusting to the speed and skill of NHL opponents.

Unlike in 2019, the Canucks also had the option to start veteran Colin Delia but opted not to.

The young Latvian goaltender has been in good form with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, and with the NHL club well out of a playoff race in the Western Conference, throwing a big league debut at a goaltender with 56 professional games and IIHF World Championship experience wasn’t a bad idea.

Silovs was ready. DiPetro wasn’t.

While stacking a lanky young goaltender against the Rangers’ All-Star that is Igor Shesterkin may be intriguing, the opportunity for Silovs, who sports a 21-9-4 record, 2.48 goals-against average, .906 save percentage, and three shutouts with Abbotsford is beneficial.

“For sure, it’s different. Different skills and speed, but it was fun to play to get that experience,” Silovs said. “That’s good for me. I wasn’t really nervous but excited to play… long-term because at least I know what it is. I know what I can be better at. I can push myself even more.”

Welcome to The Show, Arturs Silovs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cxy8rLfNmf — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2023

Unfortunately for Silovs, his debut came behind the same porous defence that has plagued Thatcher Demko, Colin Delia and Spencer Martin all season.

Yet, he impressed head coach Rick Tocchet as he looks to build on a similar opportunity that Demko took on in 2017-18 before growing into the starter.

“Tough spot, but he battled,” Tocchet said regarding Silovs. “That’s what you want from young goalies. He got the call yesterday, and he battled hard.”

Well-regarded Canucks goalie coach Ian Clark has been critical in developing Silovs, and the Latvian has gotten experience hefty experience at the AHL level. At this point in the season, the game isn’t about wins but building for the future, and that’s precisely what Silovs did on Wednesday, making his debut well-thought-out and different than DiPietro’s.

“When minor league guys come up, and you give them a little taste, it makes a difference,” Tocchet added. “They go down there and… the game is slower for them down there. I think it’s always good to give guys a little taste of the NHL.”