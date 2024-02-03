Canucks' Demko refuses to hug Bruins goalie at All-Star Skills Competition

The long-lasting rivalry between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks appears to be alive and well.

After last night’s All-Star Skills Competition had wrapped up, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman stood in the tunnel to hug all other goalies participating in the event. It is a fun little routine that he and his teammate Linus Ullmark do after games.

Several other goaltenders had fun with it, including Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger, New York Ranges’ Igor Shesterkin, and Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck. One who didn’t appear to find the situation as amusing, however, was Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.



While it may not have been intentional, it appeared that Demko had zero interest in hugging Swayman. Some were quick to mention that the fierce rivalry between the Canucks and Bruins may have played a part in it.

The rivalry between these two clubs dates back nearly 13 years, as it all started in what was an extremely intense Stanley Cup Final in 2011. The series featured everything, from an alleged biting incident to several devastating and questionable hits. The Bruins wound up winning the series, which went the distance, and it was clear to hockey fans everywhere that a new rivalry had begun.

Though that rivalry has cooled off in recent years due to the Canucks’ struggles, that could soon change. The Canucks currently sit atop the NHL standings, while the Bruins are second. There is a real possibility that these two teams could meet up once again in the Cup Final, which would be must-watch TV for hockey fans across the globe. Perhaps Demko was simply looking to get things started early.

