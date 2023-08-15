Two things about Pius Suter, the Vancouver Canucks’ new third-line centre.

One, he can play up the lineup if Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller gets hurt. And two, maybe he’s the guy to unlock Conor Garland?

The Canucks got Suter for his defensive ability, and that is where the former Red Wing shines.

But with 14, 15, and 14 goals in his three NHL seasons, he isn’t an offensive drag in the top-9. In fact, he showed well as a rookie two seasons ago as a Blackhawk between Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. He can play with skill.

That could prove important if Pettersson or Miller are lost to injury. They’ve been durable, missing just 7 games combined over the last two seasons, but should they miss anytime, Suter isn’t without merit on a second line between skilled wingers.

What’s more, the Canucks have had trouble finding linemates for winger Conor Garland. When you speak to hockey people about Suter, they identify IQ as a big part of his game.

He’s figured out a way how to be an NHL player, how to chip-in offensively, how to get inside between the dots despite slight stature, and he’s an interesting bet to see if he can mesh with Garland.

Since coming over from Arizona, the diminutive winger hasn’t had chemistry with anyone. Part of that is his unorthodox style, linemates find him difficult to find and aren’t sure where he’s going.

Perhaps Suter can decipher the Garland code, in which case the Canucks’ scoring and top-nine would seem in good hands.

Defence is the newcomer’s calling card, and that’s what this team needs most. But an important corollary is Suter has something to give offensively, and that gives him two-way potential with the Canucks.