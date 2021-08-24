Canucks support BC's proof of vaccination order to attend games

If you want to attend a game, concert, or live event at an indoor venue in BC, you’ll soon need to show proof of vaccination.

That includes Rogers Arena, where showing your yet-to-be-released BC Vaccine Card will be a prerequisite to watching Vancouver Canucks games before next season. Following the announcement by the province on Monday, the Canucks confirmed their support of the proof of vaccination program.

“[Canucks Sports and Entertainment’s] vaccination program will require all guests, employees and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre for all games, concerts and live events.”

The Canucks said details regarding how to show proof of vaccination and the entry process to games will be announced soon.

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community have always been a top priority, and we welcome [Monday’s] announcement by Premier Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “The new program will help us ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. We will now work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficient and effective entry process for everyone coming to games, concerts and live events.”

The Canucks’ regular season home opener is on October 26, two days after the double vaccination order begins. Fans will need to have at least one shot of the vaccine to attend preseason games.

The order will also require vaccination for events at BC Place, a PavCo spokesperson confirmed in an email to Daily Hive. The retractable roof stadium is being considered an indoor venue by Vancouver Coastal Health.

“Whitecaps FC applauds [Monday’s] announcement by BC Public Health that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required in British Columbia for people attending certain social and recreational settings and events, including our matches, beginning September 13,” the Vancouver Whitecaps said in a statement. “We encourage all eligible British Columbians to get vaccinated, and this new order will provide confidence to our supporters that those around them are also fully vaccinated. We are working with our partners at BC Place and will provide more detail in the coming days.”

The BC Lions also echoed those statements.

“We are encouraged that the province will require vaccine passports to attend events,” a BC Lions spokesperson told Daily Hive. “Many season ticket holders are supportive as well. As always, we will also encourage fans to wear masks while entering and exiting the stadium.”