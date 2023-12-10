Longtime Canucks broadcaster Joey Kenward announces he has cancer

Longtime Vancouver Canucks broadcaster Joey Kenward has cancer.

The 46-year-old announced on social media Saturday night that he was diagnosed with leukemia on November 24 and has been undergoing treatment at the Vancouver General Hospital ever since.

“I’ve been healthy and showed no signs of anything being abnormal (outside of a few days prior to my diagnosis),” Kenward wrote in a note shared on social media.

“As much as I want nothing more to be at home with my beautiful partner & wonderful 2-year-old son (which I hope will happen soon enough) the best place for me to be right now is under the medical care of physicians and nurses,” continued Kenward. “Words can’t express how thankful I am for how I’ve been treated to this point.”

Some personal news I’d like to share with you… pic.twitter.com/0Gvvoy0Amq — Joey Kenward (@kenwardskorner) December 10, 2023

Leukemia is most often detected through an analysis of a patient’s blood sample. Kenward is using the diagnosis as a chance to spread awareness and encourage people to have their blood regularly tested.

“If I had 2 messages for anyone reading this, it would be to get your blood tested (even just once a year) & don’t take anything for granted when it comes to your health,” he said.

Kenward currently works with Sportsnet 650 and Rogers Media.

The Vancouver Island native called Vancouver Giants games for five seasons before being hired by TSN 1040 to cover the Canucks, where he got his first chance to do radio play-by-play for the NHL team.

Kenward was a broadcast host and reporter with Canucks Sports and Entertainment from 2011 to 2017, before moving to Sportsnet 650 when the station launched in 2017.