Vancouver Canucks breakout goalie Arturs Silovs has a big task ahead of him later this month before heading to Canada for training camp.

The netminder is trying to help Latvia qualify for the next Winter Olympics. The qualification tournament will take place in Riga, Latvia, from August 29 to September 1.

Silovs and Latvia are up against France, Slovenia, and Ukraine in their pool. The top team from that group will earn a spot in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

The young goalie spoke to Latvian media outlet Sporta Centrs about the upcoming challenge. All quotes have been translated from Latvian to English.

“We did not get to play at home for a year and a half,” started Silovs. “There will be good support, and we need to make Latvia happy. Every day is a new day. Go one step at a time, work, and then everything will come.”

Silovs has helped his country achieve fantastic results during international competitions in the past. He backstopped the nation to a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championships, earning tournament MVP honours along the way.

Latvia upset the USA in the bronze medal game. The ensuing celebration back in Riga was epic, and Silovs was treated like a national hero.

Latvia warmly embraces their heroic hockey team, returning home with deserved 🥉@IIHFHockey 🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/spQrsyfkAW — Raitis Narme (@RaitisNarme) May 29, 2023

The 23-year-old will face a new challenge next season as he’s expected to be a full-time NHLer for the first time. He enjoyed a breakout performance during last year’s playoffs, helping the Canucks stretch a very good Edmonton Oilers team to seven games in the second round.

Silovs was thrust into action after injuries to both of the Canucks top-two goalies. He made the most of his opportunity, including becoming the youngest goalie in franchise history to earn a series-clinching win.

The organization did bring in Jiri Patera, who will challenge Silovs in training camp, but the Latvian goalie is expected to start the season in the NHL.

Silovs is expected to be joined by Canucks teammate Teddy Blueger for Olympic qualification as Latvian Public Media is reporting all eligible Latvian NHL players have agreed to play. Blueger was born in Latvia’s capital, Riga, and has competed for the national team in the past.