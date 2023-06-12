Fan scores cheeky autograph from Canucks goalie Silovs on his bum

We already knew Arturs Silovs was a national hero, but it appears the Vancouver Canucks goalie has now reached rockstar status.

Silovs posted a photo to Instagram from his trip to Germany today. The image featured Silovs grinning from ear-to-ear, after presumably signing the bum of an adoring fan at a public square in Hamburg. Silovs’ signature, including his jersey number, is displayed on the fan’s rear end in the photo.

Not sure how long that’ll take to wash off.

Looks like a fan scored a cheeky autograph from Silovs pic.twitter.com/qfMvIMlhgu — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 12, 2023

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Silovs signed a Latvian bottom, as the Canucks goaltender helped his country get its first-ever medal at the IIHF World Championship last month. Silovs was named MVP of the entire tournament and had thousands of people in Riga chanting “MVP” for him when the team returned home.

Silovs is also one of seven finalists for the IIHF’s male player of the year award.

It remains to be seen where Silovs will play next season, Vancouver or Abbotsford. He had an excellent season with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2022-23, posting a 26-12-5 record and .909 save percentage, but the organization may want the 22-year-old to spend more time developing in the AHL.

The other option is to have the 6-foot-4 netminder back up Thatcher Demko in Vancouver while giving him extra starts in Abbotsford. That’s a luxury the Canucks never used to have when their minor-league team was based in Utica.

Either way, it appears autograph seekers now have a new option when they run into Silovs.