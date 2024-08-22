Canucks bringing forward Sammy Blais to training camp on a PTO

The Vancouver Canucks announced this morning that free-agent forward Sammy Blais has agreed to a contract with their AHL affiliate Abbotsford. He will attend the Canucks training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO).

Blais spent the 2023-24 season with the St. Louis Blues. In 53 games, the 28-year-old scored a goal and seven points while averaging just under 10 minutes of ice time.

Blais has played in 257 NHL games to date, with both the Blues and the New York Rangers, and was part of the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning roster in 2019. He appeared in 15 games during the run, scoring a goal and adding two helpers.

While used mostly in a fourth-line role throughout his career, Blais did show some offensive touch in 2022-23, registering nine goals and 20 points in 31 games with the Blues.

Though Blais figures to be on the outside looking in when it comes to cracking the Canucks roster, getting him signed with Abbotsford gives them some extra depth on forward. He also serves as somewhat of a replacement for Vasily Podkolzin, who was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The addition of Blais is one of several changes the Canucks have made this offseason. They were able to improve their forward group thanks to the signings of Jake DeBrusk, Daniel Sprong, Kiefer Sherwood, and Danton Heinen.

They also made some changes to their blue line, adding Vincent Desharnais and Derek Forbort to help make up for the losses of Nikita Zadorov and Ian Cole.