Karlsson signs with Canucks after Rookie of the Year season in Sweden

More than three years after the Canucks traded for him, Linus Karlsson is on his way to Vancouver.

The 22-year-old centre has signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks, GM Patrik Allvin announced today.

“We are excited to officially welcome Linus to Vancouver,” Allvin said in a media release. “He is a good goal scorer who plays a solid two-way game and he is coming off an impressive rookie season in Sweden. We look forward to seeing him develop his game in North America.”

A dream come true. Proud to be a part of the Canucks family. https://t.co/FEa6jjfGYB — Linus Karlsson (@Karlsson_16) May 26, 2022

A third-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2018, Karlsson was traded to the Canucks for Jonathan Dahlen in 2019, in a deal that was highly criticized at the time.

And although Dahlen has since made his NHL debut, there’s still time for Karlsson to turn the deal back in Vancouver’s favour.

The 2021-22 season was a big leap forward for Karlsson, who had previously played 152 games in the HockeyAllsvenskan league, which is a step down from the SHL in Sweden.

Karlsson led his team, Skellefteå AIK, in goals (26) and ranked second in points (46). His point total also ranked ninth league-wide, and first among rookies.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound forward’s season was so impressive that it earned him a spot on Team Sweden at the World Hockey Championship this month.