Aidan McDonough chooses Canucks, signs two-year contract

Aidan McDonough is staying put.

The 23-year-old Vancouver Canucks prospect, who recently completed his fourth season of NCAA hockey at Northeastern University, has chosen to sign with the team that drafted him. McDonough has agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks, and could make his NHL debut soon.

McDonough’s stock has risen considerably since being taken by the Canucks in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound left winger has tallied 124 points (66-58-124) in 124 games with Northeastern over the past four years.

Named Northeastern’s captain prior to this season, McDonough led his team in points (38) and goals (20), in 34 games.

“Aidan has continued to improve his game each year since being drafted and we are very pleased to have agreed to terms with him today,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “He has steadily grown into a leadership role with Northeastern throughout his time there and our development team is looking forward to working with him as he starts his pro hockey career.”

McDonough’s college hockey career came to an end on Saturday, after Northeastern was eliminated from the Hockey East tournament.

“[McDonough] has a deadly one-timer on the power play and a projectable wrist shot that he can employ at distance,” said Daniel Gee, Daily Hive’s Canucks prospect guru. “McDonough already operates an NHL frame at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, and is a great puck handler in small spaces. He’s even rounded out his game by improving his playmaking over his time at Northeastern.

“McDonough’s stride is the biggest limiter to success — can he play at an NHL pace? Some of his tools suggest he can but it’s really up in the air until we see him in pro action.”

The Canucks tried to sign McDonough last year before he elected to return to Northeastern for his senior year. There was concern from Canucks observers that McDonough may elect to sign elsewhere this offseason, as he could become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he remained unsigned.

#Canucks Aidan McDonough (3GP-3G-2A) had himself a weekend against the University of Vermont. Here are his five points across the two games. The Northeastern captain flashed his shot and pass layering, including a nice angle-change release off the rush and a breakaway goal. pic.twitter.com/TgRuCj1nDz — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) October 10, 2022

In the end, McDonough stayed loyal to the team that drafted him. His contract is worth $925,000 per season according to CapFriendly, which includes $832,500 in salary, and a $92,500 signing bonus. It’s a two-way deal, paying him $70,000 should he get sent to the AHL.

We should see McDonough in Canucks colours soon. According to a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, McDonough will join the NHL club on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Arizona.

Believe McDonough will join the team on the upcoming road trip this week. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 13, 2023