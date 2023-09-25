Canucks sign goaltending prospect Ty Young to first NHL contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed another prospect.

One day after inking 2023 third-round pick Sawyer Mynio to his first NHL contract, the Canucks have announced the signing of 19-year-old goaltender Ty Young to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Canucks must have liked what they saw from their goaltending prospect at Young Stars in Penticton and training camp in Victoria.

“Ty has made some improvements since we drafted him last year, and we were pleased to see him play meaningful games in the WHL playoffs,” Canucks GM Allvin said in a media release. “He has good size, and our goalie development team see a lot of potential in his game if he continues to put in the work and follow the plan we have put in place for him moving forward.”

The 6-foot-3 goaltender was drafted by the Canucks in the fifth round, 144th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft. A native of Coaldale, Alberta, Young appeared in 34 games with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars last season, posting a 15-13-4 record and a .889 save percentage. He also appeared in eight of the Cougars’ 10 playoff games.

Young is heading back to Prince George, where he’ll play once again this season, as he was one of five players cut by the Canucks in camp today.