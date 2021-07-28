The Vancouver Canucks are poised to sign a pair of players at the start of free agency.

According to multiple reports, Brandon Sutter will return to the team but at a reduced rate from his previous contract. The new contract, which was reported by Thomas Drance of The Athletic and confirmed by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, is a one-year deal worth $1.125 million.

Sutter, who just completed a five-year deal worth $4.375 million per season, has been criticized heavily for not living up to his contract during his time in Vancouver by fans in media. That narrative should change as the 32-year-old slots into a fourth-line role. Sutter will also help kill penalties and win faceoffs.

Sutter has 770 games of NHL experience and scored 12 points (9-3-12) last season. As an assistant captain, the Alberta product is also valued as a leader in the dressing room.

The other free agent signing is Jaroslav Halak, according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. The 36-year-old Slovakian is set to sign a $1.5 million contract to replace Braden Holtby as Vancouver’s backup goaltender. The deal, Weekes reports, also carries $1.5 million in potential performance bonuses.

**Breaking News** All signs point to Halak signing a 1 Yr Deal with @Canucks with a base of 1.5M + potential bonuses of 1.5 M as well.@espn @NHL @NHLNetwork #TSNHockey #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 28, 2021

Halak’s numbers took a dip last season, after two strong years previously in Boston. His save percentage fell to .905, a far cry from posting .919 and .922 save percentages in 2019-20 and 2018-19, respectively.

Free agency doesn’t officially start until 9 am PT, and clubs aren’t permitted to talk to players on opposing teams until then, but judging by the number of reported deals, nobody is following that rule right now. Expect official announcements from the Canucks sometime this morning.