Canucks selling regular season tickets this week at 100% capacity

The Vancouver Canucks are eyeing the best-case scenario with regards ticket sales this season.

Public health orders have restricted attendance to 50% capacity at Rogers Arena during the preseason. Only season ticket members were offered the chance to buy tickets for Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets because of it, while only a small amount of tickets were made available to buy for the general public for tonight’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

Single-game tickets for regular season games go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 7 at 10 am, the Canucks announced today, though fans can get access to tickets a day earlier by signing up for the pre-sale ticket list. Season ticket members were given the opportunity to purchase additional tickets today.

Here's what you've been waiting for. Single game tickets for upcoming season will go on sale on Thursday, October 7th at 10:00 AM. MORE INFO | https://t.co/iJhkJHmvs9 pic.twitter.com/w8e3GP0vuC — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2021

Tickets will be sold assuming 100% capacity at Rogers Arena, even though public health orders currently only allow 50%. The Canucks are of course hopeful that restrictions will be loosened after proof of full vaccination becomes a requirement to attend indoor sporting events on October 24, two days before Vancouver’s home opener on October 26.

Dr. Bonnie Henry left the door open for that possibility a month ago.

“I am hopeful that we’ll transition over the next few months,” Dr. Henry said on September 7. “And by October 24, if we get enough people to step up and get protected, and to be able to participate in these events, that we’ll be able to increase the numbers of people so that we will be somewhere near what we had envisioned in Step 4 of the restart.”

On Tuesday provincial health officials announced that 88.3% of all eligible people 12 and over in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.7% have received two doses.

“Should capacity limits be restricted due to COVID-19 health orders, season ticket members with full, half and quarter season packages will receive priority to attend games,” the Canucks said in a media release.

“If capacity is less than 100 percent, but allows for single game tickets, assignment of seats will be prioritized by the time stamp in the order in which the single game tickets were purchased.”

Refunds and credits will be available to fans if their tickets become invalid due to capacity restrictions, the team said.

“Excitement is building, and we are finally just weeks away from hosting regular season Canucks games at Rogers Arena again,” said Michael Doyle, President Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations. “There’s nothing like having the energy of the crowd and we can’t wait to welcome Canucks fans back for an exciting year.”

Canucks theme nights

The Canucks also revealed nine “special community nights” they’ll be having this season.