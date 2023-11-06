Canucks drop hilarious "Saturday Night Live" parody

The Vancouver Canucks’ hockey skills may only be rivalled by their acting chops.

The team recently debuted a hilarious new Saturday Night Live-inspired skit.

The video, titled “Vancouver Canucks Live,” introduces the majority of the players on the current roster with a brief clip, just like how they do on the weekly comedy show.

In each of the brief cameos, the players get a chance to show off a bit of their personality. Some of the highlights include Thatcher Demko in a cowboy hat, Andrei Kuzmenko with a banana phone, and Elias Pettersson on the red carpet.

Fans were granted a closer look at the video after it was later shared on social media by the team’s PA announcer, Al Murdoch, who voiced the whole thing.

“Vancouver Canucks Live” was shown most recently on the rink’s new massive jumbotron about halfway through the first period during a break in play last Saturday, when the Canucks took on the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. The team’s off-season improvements to the big screen mean that they have a great way to showcase new content like this.

The video will continue to play throughout the season whenever the Canucks are at home on Saturday nights. This means that the next time “Vancouver Canucks Live” will be shown at Rogers Arena is on November 18, when they host the Seattle Kraken in a Pacific Division battle.

Paying homage to Saturday Night Live the @Canucks production team created a fun piece to run during Saturday night games @RogersArena Did my best to channel the great Don Pardo & Darrell Hammond on this🎙️#canucks #nhl #sport #voiceover #voiceactor #teamworkmakesthedreamwork pic.twitter.com/ex05v9fEny — AL MURDOCH 🎤🏒🥅🚨🎙 (@ALMURDOCH) November 5, 2023

The Canucks in-house production team has put together a lot of fun videos over the past few seasons. If you attend a game this season and get to the arena a little bit early, you can catch the new pre-game intro that shows the Canucks defending the City of Vancouver from attacking AI technology.