Canucks' Rogers Arena will soon become sixth-oldest rink in the NHL

Rogers Arena is moving up the ranking of oldest buildings in the National Hockey League. With the news that the Calgary Flames are getting a new arena built, it means that the home of the Vancouver Canucks will soon be the sixth-oldest in the entire league.

The Saddledome in Calgary opened in 1983, making it the second-oldest active rink in the NHL. Madison Square Garden in New York is the oldest by far, given it opened in 1968, although it has undergone major renovations since then.

After that comes a bunch of arenas that were built in the 1990s, including the home of the Canucks.

The Honda Center in Anaheim and SAP Center in San Jose were built in 1993, while the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and United Center in Chicago opened in 1994.

In 1995 the Canucks moved from the Pacific Coliseum to Rogers Arena, which was known as GM Place until 2010. The downtown rink has been the Canucks’ home for the last 28 years, more than the 25 years spent at the Coliseum.

But don’t bet on the Canucks building a new arena anytime soon. Despite some reports of the presence of mice, an aging scoreboard, and some seats that need sprucing up, the arena has been given upgrades periodically.

The biggest knock on Rogers Arena is probably its concourse, which may be more narrow than any other NHL building, and makes getting around the rink challenging for fans. Space was limited, given it was built in between a pair of viaducts. The viaducts also apparently make for bad feng shui, but that’s another story.

The new tower on the west side of the building helped expand Rogers Arena’s concourse in 2016, giving new bar areas to both the 100 and 300 levels. It also allowed for the addition of the Sportsbar.

So expect renovation, not demolition, to be the route going forward.

Here’s a look at every current NHL arena, ranked from oldest to youngest:

Arena Team Year opened Madison Square Garden New York Rangers 1968 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary Flames 1983 Honda Center Anaheim Ducks 1993 SAP Center San Jose Sharks 1993 Enterprise Center St. Louis Blues 1994 United Center Chicago Blackhawks 1994 Rogers Arena Vancouver Canucks 1995 TD Garden Boston Bruins 1995 Amalie Arena Tampa Bay Lightning 1996 Bell Centre Montreal Canadiens 1996 Bridgestone Arena Nashville Predators 1996 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa Senators 1996 KeyBank Center Buffalo Sabres 1996 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia Flyers 1996 Capital One Arena Washington Capitals 1997 FLA Live Arena Florida Panthers 1998 Ball Arena Colorado Avalanche 1999 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles Kings 1999 PNC Arena Carolina Hurricanes 1999 Scotiabank Arena Toronto Maple Leafs 1999 Nationwide Arena Columbus Blue Jackets 2000 Xcel Energy Center Minnesota Wild 2000 American Airlines Center Dallas Stars 2001 Canada Life Centre Winnipeg Jets 2004 Prudential Center New Jersey Devils 2007 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Penguins 2010 Rogers Place Edmonton Oilers 2016 T-Mobile Arena Vegas Golden Knights 2016 Little Caesars Arena Detroit Red Wings 2017 UBS Arena New York Islanders 2021 Mullett Arena Arizona Coyotes 2022 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle Kraken 2021