Canucks hire new reporter to replace Kate Pettersen

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their in-house content team for the upcoming hockey season.

The team announced yesterday they’ve hired Olivia McDonald as a rinkside reporter.

McDonald is a BC-native and worked as an intern for the Canucks in the past. She most recently worked as a TV host/digital producer covering the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers & NLL’s Calgary Roughnecks, as well as being a host for the Calgary Flames.

She introduced herself to the fanbase in a short video posted to the team’s social media accounts.

Welcoming back BC's own Olivia McDonald to Canucks Sports & Entertainment! 👋

McDonald replaces reporter Kate Pettersen who held the same role for the team last season. Pettersen was a fixture at the rink last year but was scrubbed from the team’s social media accounts this summer. The team has not commented on her departure.

The new rinkside reporter McDonald joins returning senior hockey writer Chris Faber and editorial writer Lindsey Horsting on the Canucks’ in-house content team. The three of them run the Canucks Insider X account and help produce behind-the-scenes stories.

The Canucks season is just around the corner as the team starts training camp on September 16 in Penticton. It will be the first time that all the coaches and players get together.

The team will have several new faces this year including premier free agent signing Jake DeBrusk. The former Boston Bruin has scored more than 25 goals on three different occasions.

The regular season starts on October 9 when the Canucks host the Calgary Flames. The reigning Pacific Division champions will be looking to build on last season when they managed to make Game 7 of the second round.