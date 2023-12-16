Canucks smart to start recouping draft picks in latest trade

It’s easy to trade draft picks, it’s a lot harder to acquire them. That’s something the Vancouver Canucks have demonstrated for years, and the reason why today’s minor trade with the San Jose Sharks was an important step.

In acquiring Nikita Zadorov, Sam Lafferty, and Casey DeSmith in the last three months, the Canucks saw two third-round picks and one fifth-rounder go out the door. Not a big deal, but it does become a little more concerning when you consider they also dealt away second-round picks last season in the trade for Filip Hronek and to rid themselves of Jason Dickinson’s contract.

It’s not like they’ve flushed draft picks down the toilet, in fact, the Canucks deserve praise for the additions they’ve made.

But they’re missing a second-rounder next season, and a third-round pick in 2025 and 2026.

You can’t keep trading draft picks in perpetuity, so it made sense to move Jack Studnicka, a player they didn’t have room for on their roster.

The move appears to be a simple one, but completing trades has been anything but straightforward for most NHL general managers this season.

Not so for Patrik Allvin.

The Canucks have been part of half of all 12 trades made in the NHL this season.

Also, consider recent history under former GM Jim Benning. The Canucks often traded draft picks during the Benning era, stating repeatedly that they’d like to recoup them, only to fail time and time again.

So to have the Canucks near the top of the overall standings while keeping an eye on the future?

It’s a small thing, but it’s the type of thing that successful franchises do.