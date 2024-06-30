The Vancouver Canucks may not have had the chance to select Macklin Celebrini at the 2024 NHL Draft, but the newly minted #1 pick had plenty to say about his childhood team.

Celebrini was born in Vancouver and grew up as a rabid Canucks fan. His loyalty to the Canucks was on display as recently as the playoffs as he was seen in the audience cheering on the team during their second-round matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

Though he is now a member of the San Jose Sharks organization, he didn’t hesitate in dishing on who his favourite Canucks players were growing up in an interview with ESPN.

The 2024 top pick was quick to give a few different answers, revealing both his favourite current Canucks player and a few of his favourites growing up. The answer for the former should not surprise anybody.

“Currently, that’s a good one, probably Quinn Hughes,” Celebrini said with a smile in his newly acquired Sharks jersey.

For the question of his favourite players of all time, Celebrini did a bit of a recap of the 2011 Canucks team that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

“I loved the Sedins, I loved Ryan Kesler, I loved Luongo when he was there, I loved that team,” Celebrini said.

Celebrini will have to put his fandom aside when he jumps into the NHL. There is no word on whether he will join the Sharks for the upcoming season or if he will return to the NCAA for another year with Boston University.

If he does make the jump next season, fans will have to circle the Sharks’ first matchup against the Canucks.