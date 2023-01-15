Canucks' Rathbone hospitalized after scary collision in AHL

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jack Rathbone was hospitalized on Saturday night after a scary collision behind his team’s net during an AHL game.

Playing for the Abbotsford Canucks, Rathbone collided with San Jose’s Adam Raska, appearing to get clipped by his opponent’s elbow on the play in the first period of Saturday’s game.

“After a collision involving another player during this evening’s game in San Jose, Jack was transported to a local hospital,” the Abbotsford official account tweeted on Saturday night. “He was alert and responsive prior to being admitted and has since been discharged after being thoroughly assessed by physicians. At this time, Jack will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical staff as a precaution.”

No further announcement was made on the state of Rathbone’s condition.

Abbotsford won the game 5-1 in Rathbone’s absence. The two teams are set to meet again on Sunday afternoon, with puck drop set for 1 pm PT.

Rathbone has a goal and three assists for the Canucks spread across three seasons, having played six games at the NHL level this season after making the team out of training camp. In the AHL, Rathbone has a goal and six assists for a total of seven points in fifteen games with Abbotsford this season.

A 23-year-old left shot defenceman, Rathbone was taken by Vancouver in the fourth round of the 2017 draft at 95th overall.