Sedins beat all the Canucks prospects at the Grouse Grind

Daniel and Henrik Sedin may no longer be playing for the Vancouver Canucks, but they’re still showing up as perhaps the fittest people in the organization.

With the Canucks hosting their post-draft development camp this week by bringing in 28 players and all five draftees from this year’s two-day event, it was the Sedins who won the competition at the latest fitness test.

The organization competed in the Grouse Grind, a classic BC staple up the side of Grouse Mountain. While the trail is just 2.9 kilometres long, the elevation up the side of the mountain is a pretty daunting task even for youngsters looking to stick in the NHL as professional athletes.

Vancouver prospect Aiden Celebrini, brother of 2024 first-overall pick Macklin, revealed that while he came first among the players, the Sedin twins actually beat out all the Canucks prospects.

“They’re not human,” Celebrini added.

The Sedins have remained heavily involved in the organization since their retirement in 2018, having previously been advisors to general managers Jim Benning and Patrik Allvin before shifting into player development roles in 2022.

But whatever their role is, it appears that the twins’ personal fitness hasn’t really faded.

Last year, it was revealed that Daniel chose to do the Grouse Grind 11 times in one day, in what was apparently a choice of his own and not some sort of court-ordered torture.

He competed in the Multi-Grouse Grind Challenge on June 21, 2023, completing the Grouse Grind 11 times in the span of 10 hours, eight minutes, and 18 seconds. He completed Grind #1 in 52:43 and Grind #11 in 55:39.

His quickest trip up the mountain took just 51:38, while his slowest time was still remarkably fast, at 1:04:02.

While their NHL days might be long behind them, it doesn’t seem like the Sedins will stop showing up their new coworkers anytime soon.