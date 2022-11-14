Canucks' Podkolzin injured in first-career NHL fight

Vasily Podkolzin chose a difficult partner for the first fight of his NHL career.

The 21-year-old Vancouver Canucks winger dropped the gloves with A.J. Greer, a 6-foot-3 and 208-pound forward in today’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Podkolzin, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, bravely challenged Greer following a high hit by the rugged Bruins player.

It was a mismatch. Greer has been in 28 fights since 2015, which includes junior as well as NHL preseason and rookie games, according to HockeyFights.com. Podkolzin had two fights previously, against much smaller combatants in the KHL.

Podkolzin isn’t a noted fighter, and it showed, as the second-year Canuck had trouble getting his right glove off.

Greer lights up Podkolzin then bloodies him in a fight. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/p6tsEqWEGB — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) November 13, 2022

Podkolzin actually fared ok until the end, when his head hit the ice. He had lost his helmet earlier in the fight. Podkolzin, who was bleeding, went straight to the dressing room. He was ruled out of the remainder of the game not long after.

Canucks F Vasily Podkolzin will not return to tonight's game. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 14, 2022

It’s been a difficult season NHL season for Podkolzin, who has no goals and three assists after 15 games.

It’s been a rough season for the Canucks as a team too. They went on to lose 5-2 in Boston, their third straight loss, which drops their record to 4-9-3.

Bottom of the NHL standings. #Canucks still look up at Arizona. And they're seemingly trying to lose. pic.twitter.com/Xm5D73dhds — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 14, 2022