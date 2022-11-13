Sedins admit they used to trick officials on faceoffs with Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will never have a pair of players again quite like Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

From the way they came to the organization together in the 1999 NHL Draft as the top two and three picks, to their combined 2600+ games for the Canucks, to their consistency year in and year out to produce nearly identical point totals, the Sedin twins truly are one of a kind.

Henirk had 240 goals and 830 assists for a total of 1070 points in 1,330 games in Vancouver, while Daniel had 393 goals and 648 assists for 1,041 points in 1,306 games.

And by nature of looking, well, nearly the exact same, the pair admits that they occasionally used their appearance to their advantage to mess with the referees and linesmen during their games.

Kicked out of the faceoff circle?

No problem when you're a twin 🤷‍♂️#HHOF2022 | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/yn5Rl01x2G — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 12, 2022

“I think we all know Kevin Bieksa, he likes to talk, tell stories,” Henrik Sedin shared on Saturday with a laugh at an event ahead of the twins’ Hall of Fame induction tomorrow. “We’ve never changed jerseys, we’ve never done anything like that. The only thing we have done is at a faceoff, or at a few faceoffs, I’ve been thrown out, and I’ve skated over to [Daniel], and skated around him and then gone back in again and taken the faceoff. That’s happened a few times.”

The pair was also asked if they had any sort of “twin language” while on the ice.

“Alex Burrows said we spoke like dolphins,” Daniel Sedin joked. “I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but we made sounds… our connection was more that we were playing together for so long.”

Both Sedin twins highlight tomorrow’s Hall of Fame class for Canucks fans, which also includes longtime Vancouver goaltender Roberto Luongo. Meanwhile, Daniel Alfredsson, Herb Carnegie, and Riikka Salinen are also getting inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

The official induction ceremony is held tomorrow at 5 pm PT, and will be shown live on TSN4.