This, admittedly, involves some guesswork.

But, we’ll talk to Darren Dreger on our show today about the Vancouver Canucks most likely to be traded.

So in light of Conor Garland’s name coming out of left field, here’s my list of Canucks players most likely to be traded this season.

1. Jaroslav Halak

I know he has a no-move clause, and he may well tie Jim Rutherford’s hands.

But he’s one game away from that $1.25 million bonus on next year’s salary cap. It’s clear that Rutherford and Patrik Allvin want to shed salary and cap commitments beyond this season.

It’s an easy $1.5 million salary to fit for an acquiring team, and Halak could help either a team that needs goaltending, or teams looking for that reliable backup to their starter.

2. Tyler Motte

Tyler Motte is a pending unrestricted free agent, and is also on a cheaper ticket.

He skates, he grinds, he’s got some jam. He kills penalties. He can add some offence, and stepped up in the bubble playoffs.

He’s not going to come at a prohibitive cost, in fact, I’d bet that it’s a pretty easy deal for Rutherford to do given the return is likely a mid-round pick or an equivalent prospect.

3. J.T. Miller

Here’s where it gets interesting.

I think Halak and Motte will absolutely be moved by the march 21 trade deadline, or perhaps extended. That’s an option that customarily accompanies rentals at this time of year.

J.T. Miller is obviously a much bigger kettle of fish. These sorts of deals, more often than not, end up being executed at the draft or in the summer, rather than by the deadline.

But, will someone meet the Canucks’ price to get two postseasons out of Miller?

Or will Rutherford have to wait until this summer to reap the bounty?

The next six weeks will tell the tale, and I suspect the talk heats up after All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.