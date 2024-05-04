Roughly 12 hours after picking up a series victory over the Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson has achieved another big feat.

For the first time in Pettersson’s career, he has been nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy, an annual award given to the player “adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Pettersson did just that, registering 34 goals and 89 points in 82 games while having just 12 penalty minutes (PIMs). That is nothing new, as he has just 74 PIMs through six NHL seasons.

Pettersson’s path to winning won’t be easy, as the other two finalists are Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin.

Matthews is a two-time finalist for the Lady Byng, while Slavin won it following the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old Matthews is coming off the best NHL season of his career, scoring 69 goals and 107 points. During that span, he racked up just 20 PIMs. Meanwhile, Slavin had 37 points in 81 games and only eight PIMs. Considering he is a top-pairing defenceman relied on nightly to shut down the opposing team’s top stars, that is nothing short of incredible.

While certainly a great honour for Pettersson, he has bigger things to worry about right now. The Canucks will need more from him in the second round versus the Oilers, as he was quiet against the Nashville Predators, logging just three assists through six games. Perhaps being able to have these next three nights off will be just what he needs to get going.