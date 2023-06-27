Canucks' Pettersson and Hughes get votes for four major NHL awards

No Vancouver Canucks took home a trophy at the NHL Awards in Nashville tonight, but two of their players received significant consideration.

Voting results are released after each award is revealed, which showed just how close Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes came to winning. The two Canucks stars had the best seasons of their respective careers. Pettersson set career highs in goals (39), assists (63), and points (102), while Hughes set career highs in assists (69) and points (76).

Hughes finished ninth in Norris Trophy voting, with one voter picking him as the winner.

Pettersson, meanwhile, received multiple votes for three awards. The 24-year-old centre finished seventh in Selke Trophy voting, eighth in Lady Byng Trophy voting, and 18th in Hart Trophy voting.

Two other Canucks received a small amount of votes. Two voters gave Andrei Kuzmenko a vote for the Lady Byng, while one voter gave J.T. Miller a nod for the Selke. Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat also received three Selke votes.

Both Pettersson and Hughes also received votes for NHL All-Star Teams. Pettersson was fifth in voting among centres, while Hughes was ninth among defencemen.

Hart Trophy voting

Only one voter didn’t pick Connor McDavid as the MVP of the NHL in 2023, as the Edmonton Oilers captain took home the Hart Trophy. Pettersson finished 18th, with one fourth-place vote and one fifth-place vote.

Norris Trophy voting

Erik Karlsson won the Norris Trophy, with Adam Fox and Cale Makar finishing as runners up for the award given to the NHL’s best defenceman. Hughes finished ninth, with one first-place vote, two second-place votes, 10 third-place votes, five fourth-place votes, and 12 fifth-place votes.

Selke Trophy voting

Patrice Bergeron was the runaway winner of the Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward. Pettersson finished in seventh place, with six second-place votes, 15 third-place votes, 12 fourth-place votes, and 10 fifth-place votes.

Miller received one fifth-place vote, while Horvat received one third-place vote and two fifth-place votes.

Lady Byng Trophy voting

Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng Trophy, beating out Jack Hughes and Brayden Point for the award given to the player “adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Pettersson finished eighth in voting, following a season that saw him register just 14 penalty minutes. The Canucks star finished eighth in voting, with four first-place votes, six second-place votes, 10 third-place votes, 14 fourth-place votes, and six fifth-place votes.

Kuzmenko, who had just eight penalty minutes, finished 31st in voting. He received one third-place vote and one fifth-place vote.

NHL award winners

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Calder Memorial Trophy: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats (WHL)

Frank J. Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Hart Memorial Trophy: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Adams Award: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

James Norris Memorial Trophy: Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Vezina Trophy: Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award (U.S.): Jason McCrimmon, Detroit Ice Dreams Youth Hockey Association