Canucks could be without Pettersson and Boeser tonight

The Vancouver Canucks could be without a pair of forwards when they host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on Saturday, with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser each a game-time decision.

The pair are questionable to face the Jets because of illness, according to coach Bruce Boudreau. Both are under the weather.

Boeser, who has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and a team-worst -14 rating, participated in pre-game skate but missed Vancouver’s 4-3 shootout victory at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. He also took part in morning skate Saturday.

Pettersson, who leads Vancouver with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 29 games, did not hit the ice on Saturday.

Lane Pederson, recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday, is expected to make his NHL debut.

Pederson, acquired alongside Ethan Bear from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round pick on October 28, has 17 goals in 18 games in the minors this season, including a hat trick in his last game in San Diego on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Pederson told media pre-game. “I’m super thankful the Canucks brought me in, gave me an opportunity in Abbotsford and now here. I’m just excited for the opportunity. It’ll be fun.”

Pederson is likely to slot between wingers Nils Hoglander and Sheldon Dries, while J.T. Miller is expected to move to the middle between Ilya Mikheyev and Andrei Kuzmenko if Pettersson is absent against Winnipeg.

The Canucks could line up as follows against Winnipeg, according to Sportsnet 650’s Brendan Batchelor:

Forwards

Conor Garland — Bo Horvat — Curtis Lazar

Ilya Mikheyev — J.T. Miller — Andrei Kuzmenko

Nils Hoglander — Lane Pederson — Sheldon Dries

Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Jack Studnicka

Defencemen

Quinn Hughes — Ethan Bear

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Luke Schenn

Riley Stillman — Tyler Myers

Goaltenders

Spencer Martin

Collin Delia