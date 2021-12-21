Canucks $1 million "super jackpot" 50/50 draw being held online tonight

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t playing hockey games this week, but that won’t stop the 50/50.

A “super jackpot” of $1 million was set up for Saturday’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with raffle tickets available online or in-person at Rogers Arena. When that game was postponed, the Canucks moved the draw to tonight, which is being held at 9:30 pm.

Last chance to get in on the $1,000,000 jackpot from our online 50/50 💰 Sales period ends tonight at 9:30 PM.

Must be 19+ and in BC during time of purchase. TICEKTS | https://t.co/wyfnl8QZ9q pic.twitter.com/aSXHN9yW48 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 21, 2021

Raffle tickets are available through the Canucks website for as low as $5 for three tickets. Other buying options include seven tickets for $10, 50 tickets for $20, or 150 tickets for $50. Half the jackpot will go to the person with the winning ticket, while the other half of the pot goes to the Canucks for Kids Fund, which supports charities across BC.

The Canucks for Kids Fund has raised more than $7.8 million this season, including over $917,000 for BC flood relief.

Food from postponed games

The Canucks have also announced that food from this weekend’s postponed games has been donated to the Salvation Army and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. The team says seven tons of food was packed and that it’s enough to feed 36,000 people.

This is a continuation of the 1 Million Meals program that was inspired by @fr_aquilini that started during the pandemic as a way to help those in need throughout the community. pic.twitter.com/y6B2CGYy7m — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 21, 2021

The Canucks were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Arena, but the NHL postponed both games. Vancouver was supposed to play in San Jose tonight and back at home against Anaheim on Thursday, but those games were also postponed.

Five Canucks players, plus assistant coach Jason King, are currently in COVID-19 protocol. Luke Schenn also tested positive for COVID-19, but was allowed to return to practice after testing negative and clearing protocol.

The next game scheduled for the Canucks is Monday, December 27 against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena.