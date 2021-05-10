Canucks officially eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs

It’s official.

The Vancouver Canucks are now mathematically eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. It’s the fifth time in the last six years that the Canucks have missed the postseason, after qualifying one year ago.

The Canucks were eliminated by virtue of the Montreal Canadiens picking up a point in an overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers this evening. That result secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division for Montreal, and also eliminated the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks will use their final six games to get a look at some of their young players, as they have called many prospects up from the Utica Comets.