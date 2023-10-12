As the Vancouver Canucks bask in a season-opening 8-1 victory over Edmonton, the larger game is afoot with signs of trouble.

This week, Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek addressed what should be a concerning dynamic with star centreman Elias Pettersson.

Friedman said that if Pettersson isn’t willing to commit to the Canucks on a long-term contract extension then “I’m not sure [the team] wants to make a commitment.” Marek went further on the Halford and Brough show, saying: “At times, we’ve heard that some people in the organization haven’t been the biggest fans.”

In what world would you not want to commit to Pettersson? And what can possibly be gained by bad-mouthing him in the back channels? What aren’t they fans of?

I’m sure it’s frustrating for Canucks ownership and management. They’re watching star players sign long-term extensions on the eve of the season in Winnipeg and Buffalo, and yet they couldn’t get their business done this summer.

Why that is boils down to money and competitiveness. How much are they willing to offer Pettersson, over how many years, and have they yet tabled their best offer? And does Elias need to see a more functional and competitive franchise before he’s willing to sign?

The first part is in the Canucks’ court. We all know the cap is going up, and that Elias should account for 13-16% of next year’s limit. That number isn’t hard to figure out, and it’s not worth nickel-and-diming your franchise forward.

If it’s the latter, and Pettersson simply needs to see more, then the Canucks do themselves no favour by griping or leaking to media.

Besides, if Petey has many more four-point nights, his price is going up. Way up.

As for Elias, who knows how he received these slights, or if he’s even aware. But he played angry last night, that hit on Cody Ceci being a prime example.

EP40 CAME TO PLAY 💪 pic.twitter.com/EGS2F24rfh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 12, 2023

And hey, an angry Elias might be good for the Canucks this season, if not in the big picture.