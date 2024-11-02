Canucks put Aman on waivers and could lose him for nothing

Nils Aman’s time with the Vancouver Canucks could soon be coming to an end.

This afternoon, it was reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that Aman has been placed on waivers.

Nils Aman (VCR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 2, 2024

All 31 teams will now have 24 hours to decide whether or not they would like to put a claim in for Aman.

It’s been a tough start to the 2024-25 season for Aman, who has struggled to get into the lineup. The 24-year-old has struggled to get into the lineup, suiting up for just four games this season. He’s been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions, including each of the past three Canucks outings.

When in the lineup, Aman has actually been fairly productive for the Canucks this season, registering two assists. He’s suited up for a combined 115 games with the Canucks over the past three seasons, scoring seven goals and 25 points.

Aman’s opportunities, particularly offensively, have been limited with the Canucks. His offensive skill has been proven at the AHL level, however, as he managed eight goals and 15 points in 15 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2023-24.

The decision to place Aman on waivers is likely tied to Dakota Joshua’s return. The 28-year-old has yet to play this season after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer, but has been skating with his teammates as of late, suggesting that he’s not far off.

Though Aman’s NHL numbers don’t seem very enticing, he could have a number of teams that, at the very least, consider taking a flier on him. One that comes to mind is the Colorado Avalanche, who are so banged up that they were forced to dress defenceman Oliver Kylington as a forward on Wednesday night.

We will learn tomorrow at 11 am PT as to whether or not Aman will remain a part of the Canucks organization.