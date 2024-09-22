Canucks give first look at power play lines before preseason

The Vancouver Canucks showed off some new combinations when practicing special teams at training camp today.

The power play was an area of concern last season as it sputtered down the stretch. The coaching staff experimented with a variety of looks and setups but nothing seemed to click. The Canucks converted on just 13.9% of their power play opportunities in the playoffs.

The high-end talent on the roster means the team’s power play looks great on paper. The addition of forwards like Jake DeBrusk and Daniel Sprong this summer means there’s more than enough firepower to build two dagerous units.

Rick Tocchet and the rest of the coaches gave an early look at what their plan is today as the team practiced special teams for the first time. The Canucks talent was spread out through multiple groups.

Most of the team’s best players were featured on one of the two following groups. The first lined up as follows.

Boeser

Miller – Suter – Heinen

Hughes

The second group had Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk, both players who are expected to feature on the team’s first unit this season. It looked as follows.

Sherwood

Garland – DeBrusk – Pettersson

Hronek

It’s normal for the organization to split up their best player when in training camp as preseason games often do not include the full roster. The team’s top unit to start the season is expected to include Quinn Hughes, Pettersson, DeBrusk, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser, although things can always change.

The team also showed two other units as they went through drills at the South Okanagan Events Centre this morning. These were comprised of players who will likely play either in the team’s bottom-six or the AHL to start the year.

Karlsson

Räty – Höglander – Wolanin

Myers

The final group, which featured Daniel Sprong who could appear on the team’s top unit this year, was as follows.

Di Giuseppe

Lekkerimäki – Sprong – Bains

Soucy

The Canucks finish their training camp today and then turn their attention to preseason. They play four games in five days to finish September which will give the coaching staff a good chance to evaluate the many players fighting for a spot on the roster.