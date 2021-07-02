Canucks to reveal new name, logo, jerseys of Abbotsford team next week

Get ready for the Abbotsford Avengers… or will they be the Fraser Valley Falcons?

Or perhaps it’ll be something completely different.

On Friday, July 9, we’ll finally get answers, as the Vancouver Canucks will reveal the name, logo, and jerseys for their new AHL team, which is set to begin play out of the Abbotsford Centre next season.

“We are putting the finishing touches on the team’s branding,” the Canucks told potential ticket buyers in an email today.

The Canucks previously asked fans for input on the new team name from a list of 10:

Aces

Aeros

Avengers

Aviators

Canucks

Golden Eagles

Pilots

Millionaires

Sockeyes

Falcons

Fans were also asked if they preferred the team be called “Abbotsford” or “Fraser Valley.”

It’s been nearly two months since the Canucks revealed their intention to move their AHL to the Lower Mainland for the first time, though their partnership with the City of Abbotsford didn’t become official until Tuesday.