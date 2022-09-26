Canucks try out new goal song, change TV broadcast camera angle

On the ice, there wasn’t a lot to report on following the Vancouver Canucks’ preseason opener Sunday at Rogers Arena.

Ilya Mikheyev left the game with an injury, but we’ll have to wait to find out the severity of it.

Vasily Podkolzin scored a nice goal and Conor Garland tied the game up late in the third period following a great pass by Elias Pettersson. Jack Rathbone played over 25 minutes, Andrei Kuzmenko made a couple of nice plays early on, and goaltender Arturs Silovs looked strong in net after entering the game in the third period.

But it’s probably way too soon for meaningful on-ice analysis. Bruce Boudreau said as much following the game. It was the split-squad preseason opener. It is what it is.

But off the ice? Well, we have some news to share.

Canucks turn to local band for goal song

A new goal song was heard after Podkolzin scored Vancouver’s first goal.

Here’s what it sounded like:

The song is called “Underwater,” sung by local Vancouver rock band Chase The Bear.

Listen to it in full here:

The Canucks are testing out three new goal songs in preseason, according to a report from David Quadrelli of CanucksArmy. There’ll be a new one featured at each Rogers Arena preseason game, Quadrelli says, and two of the bands are local.

Source tells me #Canucks will be testing out 3 new goal songs this preseason, 1 at each game. Two of the bands are local 👀 — David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) September 16, 2022

In the past, choosing the Canucks goal song has been a collaborative effort from the game presentation team, not simply the decision of the DJ.

The goal song only got a one-goal audition, as when Garland scored the Canucks’ second goal, last year’s goal song, Don’t You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds blared.

Keep your ears peeled on Thursday, when the Canucks play their second preseason game at Rogers Arena, against the Seattle Kraken.

New TV camera angle going forward

Some fans watching the game on television picked up on a subtle change to the at-home viewing experience.

Canucks games will look slightly different going forward, as the location of the centre-ice cameras has moved a little bit higher.

Anyone notice a slightly different camera angle on TV? Centre ice cameras are in a new spot this season for #Canucks games. Used to be in the suite below. pic.twitter.com/J5OoCZQpIB — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 26, 2022

The centre-ice TV cameras, which are responsible for the primary view for NHL broadcasts, used to be located in between two private suites, behind section 106. A new ledge has been built, in front of the first row of seats in the upper bowl, which is where the cameras were located on Sunday night.

The result is a slightly higher viewpoint for the television broadcasts fans will see on Sportsnet, or any other television broadcast at Rogers Arena going forward.

The move is a money-making one for the Canucks, because that’s prime real estate. The Canucks can now sell an additional suite, in a very desirable location. The suite sat empty on Sunday though, as it’s still being renovated.