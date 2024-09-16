The Vancouver Canucks have not satisfied their hunger for another goalie on the roster just yet.

The team inviting Dylan Ferguson to training camp on a PTO has not ended their search for another netminder, more specifically, free agent Kevin Lankinen. The 29-year-old is widely regarded as the best available goalie on the free-agent market.

“This is a move, the PTO, to make sure they have enough goalies for training camp in case Thatcher Demko can’t join the main group of goalies,” explained CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on today’s episode of Donnie and Dhali. “Rick Tocchet wants six goalies for camp; this ensures they will have six.”

“This does not affect their willingness to go out there and get Kevin Lankinen. I think that if they can strike a deal with Lankinen they will still try but they can’t get there on the money, they’re not there on the money.”

@DonTaylor5 and @DhaliwalSports chat about the #Canucks signing Dylan Ferguson to a PTO and what Rick Tocchet had to say about Thatcher Demko's health to @imacSportsnet.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/Kk55IYTq6E — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) September 16, 2024

“They can’t get to the number that Lankinen wants. There’s still a gap there, but I don’t think it will stop them in their pursuit.”

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also reported today the team remains in contract talks with Lankinen in his written version of 32 Thoughts. He also makes it clear that money is the issue in negotiations right now.

The Canucks are looking for another goalie as both Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs recover from knee injuries. There have been concerning reports about each this summer, and with training camp starting this week, it remains to be seen what state they will be in.

Silovs is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but there are many questions about Demko’s recovery.

The Canucks already tabled an offer to Lankinen earlier this summer, but it wasn’t enough to convince the free agent to sign.

The netminder played last season for the Nashville Predators and managed an 11-6-0 record, a 2.82 goals-against-average, and a .908% save percentage.