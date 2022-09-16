Canucks getting a team dog and want fans to help name it

This may be the most popular acquisition of the entire offseason.

The Vancouver Canucks are getting a team dog and they’re looking for fans to help name their future furry friend.

Partnering with BC Guide Dogs, the Canucks have announced that they’ll be sponsoring a litter of puppies and raising a service dog.

Did someone say Canucks Pup?

Better yet, a whole starting lineup of them 😍🐾 The Canucks are proud to partner with @bcguidedogs to sponsor a litter of puppies and raise one service dog this season. DETAILS | https://t.co/CGoKHT2L6r pic.twitter.com/w40w7yeEWL — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 15, 2022

“After training is completed, this Canucks pup will work with a visually impaired client, a child with autism, or a veteran/First Responder living with OSI-PTSD,” the Canucks say on their website.

“Service dogs play a vital role in our community by improving the quality of life for many, including assisting in mobility, lowering stress, and increasing happiness. But they are in high demand. The Canucks pup is a special opportunity to help meet this need and make a positive impact in our community.”

Fans are being invited to help name the “Canucks pup” through a form on the team’s official website.

There appears to be no shortage of creative Canuck-themed ideas from fans already, with many sharing their ideas on Twitter.

Here’s a selection of them:

my name submissions please nobody copy me https://t.co/tXw7y2YiI0 pic.twitter.com/LnIaJQ9gWi — Vanessa (@bigsportsvan) September 16, 2022

My submitted names: Nucks Pup = E. Puppersson the 3rd

M1 – Quinn Chughes

M2 – Frisbee Thatcher Doggo

F1 – Betty Bootyrow

F2 – Bella Brockstar

F3 – Millificent#Canucks — Ken Henderson (@krusty027) September 16, 2022

Barkus Naslund

Pawvel Bure — Podkolzinfandel (@AlberniSanders) September 15, 2022

Gino or Ryper — Chris Jordan (@chris_jordan213) September 16, 2022

Clover (Irish Clover for Pat Quinn). — A_Norris (@A_Norris1) September 16, 2022

my submissions for the puppy naming contest: marek maleash

jannik hansen (a great dane) https://t.co/xOrRbMZmsP — vyas (@vyassaran) September 16, 2022

name one Artem Chubarkov or I’m becoming a Leafs fan https://t.co/ItZXBjJfpt — em (@iemcanadian) September 16, 2022