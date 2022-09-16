SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks getting a team dog and want fans to help name it

Sep 16 2022, 6:09 pm
Vancouver Canucks

This may be the most popular acquisition of the entire offseason.

The Vancouver Canucks are getting a team dog and they’re looking for fans to help name their future furry friend.

Partnering with BC Guide Dogs, the Canucks have announced that they’ll be sponsoring a litter of puppies and raising a service dog.

“After training is completed, this Canucks pup will work with a visually impaired client, a child with autism, or a veteran/First Responder living with OSI-PTSD,” the Canucks say on their website.

“Service dogs play a vital role in our community by improving the quality of life for many, including assisting in mobility, lowering stress, and increasing happiness. But they are in high demand. The Canucks pup is a special opportunity to help meet this need and make a positive impact in our community.”

Fans are being invited to help name the “Canucks pup” through a form on the team’s official website.

There appears to be no shortage of creative Canuck-themed ideas from fans already, with many sharing their ideas on Twitter.

Here's a selection of them:

 

