For a player we know is quite emotional, I have to hand it to J.T. Miller.

He and his representatives have been exceedingly professional and patient throughout his whole ordeal, even after a brief and unsuccessful round of contract negotiations earlier this summer, which stands as the last exchange with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks have been dithering on whether to trade him since midseason, and yet a player who spoke his mind on the return to play from COVID-19, and with the team’s poor start to last season, has said all the right things about his contractual status. He’s entering the final year of a $5.25 million deal and has been eligible for an extension since last month.

Both Miller and agent Brian Bartlett have also been refreshingly truthful. They’ve made it clear that this is a business decision.

They haven’t come out and specified, but it’s clear they’re looking to hit a home run for a player on the verge of 30 and coming off a 99-point season. And rightfully so. From their perspective, this is the last chance for a big money deal.

Miller even hinted that getting a crack at 100 points was probably a one-time deal. In other words, he wouldn’t be surprised if it was a career season, and of course the Canucks’ offers are likely to reflect that.

And yet, as this saga dragged through trade deadline in March, through the draft and free agency in July, Miller and his camp haven’t kicked up a fuss and there have not been any leaks of discontent or details about the Canucks’ financial parameters.

It’s one of the reasons why I think we’ll see a player on his best behaviour come training camp next month. I’m sure he’d prefer a contract extension, but his presence will be such a focal point for Canucks fans and media, that the brave face will have to continue.

Whether that can maintain through the season is more doubtful. At some point, the Canucks have to get off the pot. At some point, this becomes a team and dressing room issue not just a J.T. Miller issue.

But for all the J.T. Miller talk of the last eight — yes, eight! — months, the player should be commended for his first-rate attitude and professionalism.

His career year on the ice has been followed by a career offseason in saying the right things.