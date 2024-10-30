Canucks' Mark Friedman hospitalized after scary-looking hit

Vancouver Canucks player Mark Friedman was on the scary end of a dirty hit last night while playing in Abbotsford.
The usual defenceman was playing forward in the game for the AHL’s Canucks, per CanucksArmy’s Dave Hall.
Friedman got ROCKED with a headshot by Onyebuchi. Yikes pic.twitter.com/L7RDoQEUwm
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 30, 2024
Friedman was stretchered off the ice by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. Both teams left the ice for a while as they waited for a new ambulance to arrive at the rink.
The player did give a thumbs up as he was taken off the ice, per Abbotsford Canucks play-by-play commentator Brandon Astle. That was a good sign which provided some comfort after the scary incident.
This morning, the team released an update on the player, who has now been released from the hospital. That’s a positive step after such a frightening incident.
“Last night Abbotsford defenceman Mark Friedman was taken to hospital for further evaluation following an on-ice collision,” reads the statement posted to X.
“Mark has since been released from hospital and is being further evaluated by physicians.”
An update on defenceman Mark Friedman: pic.twitter.com/UDTNMXfkz5
— Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 30, 2024
Onyebuchi was given a match penalty for a check to the head. The Canucks would go on to win the game 3-0.
Friedman played 23 NHL games with the Canucks last season and has bounced between the two highest levels with the organization. He was off to a quick start in the AHL this year with four points through five games.
The Tuscon Roadrunners, Onyebuchi’s team, also reposted the Friedman update. Everyone is wishing him a quick recovery.