Canucks' Mark Friedman hospitalized after scary-looking hit

Vancouver Canucks player Mark Friedman was on the scary end of a dirty hit last night while playing in Abbotsford.

The usual defenceman was playing forward in the game for the AHL’s Canucks, per CanucksArmy’s Dave Hall.

Video uploaded by Ben Lypka of the Abbotsford News shows Friedman cutting through the offensive zone with roughly 11 minutes left in the game when he was hit with a devastating headshot by Montana Onyebuchi.

Friedman got ROCKED with a headshot by Onyebuchi. Yikes pic.twitter.com/L7RDoQEUwm — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) October 30, 2024

Friedman was stretchered off the ice by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. Both teams left the ice for a while as they waited for a new ambulance to arrive at the rink.

The player did give a thumbs up as he was taken off the ice, per Abbotsford Canucks play-by-play commentator Brandon Astle. That was a good sign which provided some comfort after the scary incident.

This morning, the team released an update on the player, who has now been released from the hospital. That’s a positive step after such a frightening incident.

“Last night Abbotsford defenceman Mark Friedman was taken to hospital for further evaluation following an on-ice collision,” reads the statement posted to X.

“Mark has since been released from hospital and is being further evaluated by physicians.”

An update on defenceman Mark Friedman: pic.twitter.com/UDTNMXfkz5 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 30, 2024

Onyebuchi was given a match penalty for a check to the head. The Canucks would go on to win the game 3-0.

Friedman played 23 NHL games with the Canucks last season and has bounced between the two highest levels with the organization. He was off to a quick start in the AHL this year with four points through five games.

The Tuscon Roadrunners, Onyebuchi’s team, also reposted the Friedman update. Everyone is wishing him a quick recovery.