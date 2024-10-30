Sounds like Desharnais will be healthy-scratched by Canucks again

Vincent Desharnais has had a rocky start to his Vancouver Canucks tenure.

A free agent signing on July 1, it appears Desharnais will be a healthy scratch for the third time in nine games when the Canucks host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Desharnais was paired with Derek Forbort in practice on Tuesday. His partner last game, Erik Brannstrom, was moved to a pairing with Noah Juulsen.

“There might be a D change,” Rick Tocchet hinted when speaking with reporters.

Given that Tocchet talked up Brannstrom and indicated that Juulsen could draw in, it does seem like Desharnais will be the one to sit.

It comes after a dreadful game for the big 6-foot-7 blueliner on Monday.

Desharnais was on for two even-strength goals-against in just 12:33 of ice time — which was the lowest ice time of all Canucks defencemen. His turnover led to the Hurricanes’ first goal, while an ill-timed pinch at the offensive blue line led to their second.

Another rough outing for Desharnais tonight. This play was particularly baffling. He has so much time to make a play and instead…

Desharnais was lucky to escape the game without another minus, when he was walked by Carolina rookie Jackson Blake late in the second period.

You've got to see this at full speed to really appreciate it. No lack of confidence from the kid playing in his ninth career NHL game.

Viewed by some as a “project,” it remains to be seen how patient the Canucks will be with the 28-year-old. They love his attitude, size, and work on the penalty kill, but Desharnais’ mobility and puck skills leave much to be desired.

Brannstrom, by contrast, doesn’t have great size. Everyone knew the former first-round pick could skate and move the puck, but it’s clear that Brannstrom has been impressing Tocchet with his overall game since being called up from the AHL.

“There is trust factor because I think his game has been coming [along],” Tocchet said of Brannstrom. “He has that ability to skate the puck out and make that one-pass breakout… we gotta start chipping away and giving him some more ice time.”