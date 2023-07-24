SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks are looking for singers to perform national anthems at games

Jul 24 2023, 10:20 pm
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports | @SekeresandPrice/Twitter

Think you have what it takes to be the next Marie Hui, Elizabeth Irving, or Jugpreet Bajwa? The Vancouver Canucks want to hear from you.

A casting call was put out by the Canucks today, as they’re looking for national anthem singers for next season. The Canucks are inviting singers to submit a video of themselves singing the Canadian and American national anthems, with a deadline of July 31.

A Canucks spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that multiple singers will be performing the national anthems next season, so this isn’t a full-time job. So bet on popular singers like Hui, Irving, and Bajwa to continue being in the rotation.

In addition to anthem singers, the Canucks are looking to hire a new in-arena host.

Longtime in-arena host Hannah Bernard announced last month that she would be leaving her job with the Canucks, as she is expecting her first child. Ronil Desai, who shared arena-hosting duties with Bernard last season, is expected to remain with the team.

“I’ll definitely miss aspects of the gig, but I’m excited to see who they find to work with Ronil!” Bernard told Daily Hive in June. “He made last season so amazing for me, so anyone who gets to work with him will be so lucky.”

Candidates are invited to submit an introduction video plus a demo reel by July 31.

