A new era is set to begin this week for the Vancouver Canucks, with a trio of their players not tendered to qualifying offers today.

Per Canucks PR, three restricted free agents Matthew Highmore, Juho Lammiko, and Justin Bailey were not given qualifying offers by the team.

The #Canucks announced today that they have extended a qualifying offer to Michael DiPietro. The following players were not sent qualifying offers: Justin Bailey, Matthew Highmore, and Juho Lammikko. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) July 11, 2022

Lammikko had seven goals and eight assists in 75 games for the Canucks this past season. He was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers back in 2014, before making his way to Vancouver along with Noah Juulsen in exchange for Olli Juolevi.

Meanwhile, Highmore had eight goals, and nine assists for a total of 17 points in 64 games for the Canucks in his career over the past two seasons. An undrafted free agent who began his NHL career in Chicago, Highmore was acquired in exchange for Adam Gaudette midway through the pandemic-shortened 2021 season. Interestingly, Gaudette is also set to hit free agency after not being qualified by Chicago.

Now a veteran of three NHL franchises, Bailey’s lack of offer wasn’t all that surprising: he spent 19 games for the Canucks over the past three seasons but failed to register a single point.

NHL unrestricted free agency officially kicks off this week on Wednesday at 9 am PT, where Lammiko, Highmore, and Bailey will be eligible to sign with any of the NHL’s other 31 teams.