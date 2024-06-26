Subtle changes being made to Canucks jerseys next season

Hockey jersey aficionados will notice some subtle changes to the Vancouver Canucks‘ uniform.

Fanatics officially takes over from Adidas as the NHL’s official jersey supplier next season and today they revealed those changes.

The most noticeable change is the removal of dimpled fabric on the shoulders. This was a hallmark of the Adidas-era jerseys since 2017. Fanatics says the new shoulder fabric offers a “sleeker look.”

The new Adidas/NHL jerseys have a dimpled treatment for the fabric across the shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ROP8WXfoOO — Uni Watch (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017

These are the new features, per Fanatics:

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance uniform durability

intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards. New shoulder fabrics replacing the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey.

A new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey which includes a special

hologram finish. Fanatics branding embroidered on the back neck of jerseys.

Fanatics is set to be the official outfitter of NHL uniforms for the next 10 seasons. Uniforms are being manufactured by SP Apparel, based out of Quebec.

“I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a media release. “These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the NHLPA, equipment managers, teams, and the NHL. Their feedback on what they were looking for in their next uniform completely drove our design, which was validated when we went back to all 32 teams during the past season to show the players, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”

“NHL uniforms are considered by many to be the best in sports, and the history, tradition and respect that goes with our NHL sweaters is paramount to both the NHL and Fanatics,” said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. “Fanatics listened to our players and clubs and preserved the quality, performance, and design of our uniforms to serve our world-class athletes. We have a shared commitment with Fanatics to serving our players and fans, and we are proud of what Fanatics has delivered to our new uniforms.”

“I love the jerseys,” said Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. “The Canucks logo really pops on

them, and the fabric feels airy and breathable. They’re really just beautiful jerseys.”

Four different types of jerseys will be made available for purchase, including authentic pro, premium (equivalent to the highest level of retail jersey that exists now), breakaway (the existing Fanatics fan jersey), and a new retail version of the practice jersey. They’re expected to be available for purchase starting in September.