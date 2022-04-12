The 32nd annual Canucks For Kids Fund Telethon goes tonight

The Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon is back.

The Vancouver Canucks will host the annual fundraising event when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

The telethon will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet 650 during pre-game, intermissions, and during post-game shows. It will be hosted by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Randip Janda on TV, and Satiar Shah, Dan Riccio, and Bik Nizzar on radio.

Donating to the Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon means you're supporting the many families that require care at @BCChildrensHosp. Help us help. Donate now at https://t.co/nd3BzhWKGx pic.twitter.com/zAQyXTdDOo — Canucks For Kids Fund (@Canucksforkids) April 12, 2022

Fans can already donate now at Canucks.com/telethon.

Donations received before midnight will be entered to win a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross and donations of $100 or more will also receive an exclusive, one-of-a-kind 8×10 all-star photo of goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Join the team and help us by donating @Canucksforkids Telethon and have a chance of winning a 2022 Toyota 🚗

Donate $100 or more and receive an exclusive Demko photo. DONATE | https://t.co/aizY1nERFc#Canucks | @TD_Canada pic.twitter.com/2KpQGszmVX — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 12, 2022

The Canucks for Kids Foundation has granted more than $76 million to charities that support children’s health and wellness charities, those that foster and develop grassroots hockey, and others that facilitate and encourage education throughout the province.

Core beneficiaries include Canucks Autism Network (CAN), Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.