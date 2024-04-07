Canucks haven't beat a playoff team since Demko got injured

The Vancouver Canucks are missing goaltender Thatcher Demko big time.

Since getting injured in a game against the Winnipeg Jets last month, the Canucks have not looked the same, with a 5-5-1 record in 11 games. None of those five wins have come against playoff teams.

The last time the Canucks defeated a team headed to the postseason was the Jets in the very same game that Demko left.

The #Canucks haven't beaten a playoff team since March 9… the game Demko got hurt. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 7, 2024

That stretch has included losses to the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, LA Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights. The wins came against bottom-feeders like the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, and Buffalo Sabres.

It doesn’t appear the team will have to continue without Demko for much longer. Head coach Rick Tocchett provided an encouraging injury update after last night’s 6-3 loss to the Kings.

No big update from Tocchet on Demko, but he said the #Canucks star goalie will be back "fairly soon." — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 7, 2024

Backup Casey DeSmith has been the team’s de facto starter with Demko injured. Though he had good early-season results, the 32-year-old has struggled to fill some big shoes. He has a 3-5-1 record and a .879 save percentage in his last nine games. DeSmith is personally on a four-game losing streak.

Rookie Arturs Silovs has come up from the AHL to help take some pressure off DeSmith. The Latvian picked up two wins in games against the Ducks and Coyotes.

The remainder of Vancouver’s regular season schedule won’t get any easier, as they still have games against the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets on the docket. With the division title hanging in the balance, this could be a costly stumble that results in a more difficult playoff matchup.