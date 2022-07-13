SportsHockeyCanucks

Halak leaves, Canucks add backup goaltender Collin Dellia

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jul 13 2022, 5:58 pm
Halak leaves, Canucks add backup goaltender Collin Dellia
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Delia is set to become the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks came to terms on Wednesday with the 28-year-old goaltender on a one-year one-way contract, as first reported by Rick Dhaliwal.

The value of the contract is $750k.

It’s one goalie in, one goalie out for the Canucks in free agency, as Jaroslav Halak is set to sign with the New York Rangers.

Delia played parts of four seasons for the Blackhawks. He had a record of 9-12-5 with a goals against average of 3.68 and a save percentage of .904 in 32 games.

Halak had a record of 4-7-2 in 17 games with a goals against average of 2.94 and a save percentage of .903 for the Canucks in the 2021-22 season, his lone year with Vancouver.

More to come…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.