Halak leaves, Canucks add backup goaltender Collin Dellia

Collin Delia is set to become the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks came to terms on Wednesday with the 28-year-old goaltender on a one-year one-way contract, as first reported by Rick Dhaliwal.

Canucks have signed goalie Colin Delia — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 13, 2022

The value of the contract is $750k.

It’s one goalie in, one goalie out for the Canucks in free agency, as Jaroslav Halak is set to sign with the New York Rangers.

Delia played parts of four seasons for the Blackhawks. He had a record of 9-12-5 with a goals against average of 3.68 and a save percentage of .904 in 32 games.

Halak had a record of 4-7-2 in 17 games with a goals against average of 2.94 and a save percentage of .903 for the Canucks in the 2021-22 season, his lone year with Vancouver.

More to come…