Canucks gave Kevin Bieksa a hilariously unique gift on his special day

What do you give a man that has everything?

You give him something money can’t buy.

Kevin Bieksa had one heck of a retirement party on Thursday, as he returned to Vancouver to sign a one-day contract with the Canucks.

The 41-year-old former defenceman joined the Canucks at morning skate, suiting up and participating in some drills. That came after a riveting game-day speech to the players, in which he told them about the culture he helped build in a decade with the Canucks.

Bieksa suited up in full Canucks gear one last time prior to Vancouver’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, receiving a standing ovation from fans as he stepped onto the ice at Rogers Arena.

A moment to remember. pic.twitter.com/eRtJIqiqVG — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

Then, Daniel Sedin presented Bieksa with a hilarious but meaningful “one-of-a-kind” gift.

The Canucks framed a piece of the stanchion and the game puck from Bieksa’s famous overtime goal in 2011 — the one that sent Vancouver to the Stanley Cup Final.

Yes, that is THE stanchion! pic.twitter.com/jp1cZE3eOb — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 4, 2022

Ever the showman, Bieksa set the tone for the game, by winning the ceremonial faceoff with authority.

The Canucks went on to win 8-5.