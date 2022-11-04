SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks gave Kevin Bieksa a hilariously unique gift on his special day

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 4 2022, 5:44 pm
Canucks gave Kevin Bieksa a hilariously unique gift on his special day
Vancouver Canucks/Twitter

What do you give a man that has everything?

You give him something money can’t buy.

Kevin Bieksa had one heck of a retirement party on Thursday, as he returned to Vancouver to sign a one-day contract with the Canucks.

The 41-year-old former defenceman joined the Canucks at morning skate, suiting up and participating in some drills. That came after a riveting game-day speech to the players, in which he told them about the culture he helped build in a decade with the Canucks.

Bieksa suited up in full Canucks gear one last time prior to Vancouver’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, receiving a standing ovation from fans as he stepped onto the ice at Rogers Arena.

Then, Daniel Sedin presented Bieksa with a hilarious but meaningful “one-of-a-kind” gift.

The Canucks framed a piece of the stanchion and the game puck from Bieksa’s famous overtime goal in 2011 — the one that sent Vancouver to the Stanley Cup Final.

Ever the showman, Bieksa set the tone for the game, by winning the ceremonial faceoff with authority.

The Canucks went on to win 8-5.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.