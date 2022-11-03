Bieksa suits up for Canucks at practice and everyone has the same joke

Juice, there it is.

Kevin Bieksa is a Canuck again, after signing a one-day contract with the team this morning.

A Vancouver Canuck once again. pic.twitter.com/nqRlDoYZHY — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2022

The 41-year-old former Canucks defenceman took to the ice with the team at the morning skate, in full gear.

“Kevin was gracious, came out, had a little spin-around, had a good little chat with the players. We were happy to have him,” head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters after practice.

“He’s a winner. He talked about winning. That’s the one thing you can never have enough of.”

The present-day Canucks haven’t done a lot of winning this season. With a 2-6-2 record, the Canucks are off to the worst 10-day start to the season the franchise has had in 35 years.

The players could surely use a pep talk.

“He was as good a team player as you were ever going to find,” Boudreau added. “If anybody got in trouble, he was there to protect you. If anyone got hit, he was there to jump in. He was all about team. He was well-liked by everybody. And he competed every night.”

“He was competing and doing everything he could to win. Because to Kevin, and to all the great ones, it’s all about winning.”

You might also like: The Bieksa family has two things to celebrate in Vancouver this week

The only player left on the Canucks roster that played with Bieksa is Bo Horvat, who was a rookie during Bieksa’s last season in Vancouver in 2014-15.

“Kev was probably one of my favourite teammates I’ve ever played with. I know it was only a year, it was only a short time, but I learned a lot from him in that short year. He was one of the most caring guys, he truly cares about every single teammate.

“For me as a young guy, he held me accountable… He always wanted the best out of me. He always kind of took me under his wing. Pushed me to work harder, and to be in great shape.”

Photos posted of Bieksa on the ice at Canucks practice encouraged the same joke out of Canucks fans.

At least, I think they’re joking?

The Canucks could use a right-shot blueliner in their lineup, not to mention some added leadership and toughness.

So yes, a lot of people had the same response to seeing Bieksa back in Canucks colours: play him tonight!

Put him in the lineup https://t.co/wAT78avmLY — Stephen Hawco (@stephenhawco7) November 3, 2022

he’s literally still better than at least four of our D men please let him play https://t.co/tR3ebwcNiQ — marcia james harden (@droolinmyass) November 3, 2022

a right shot D??? https://t.co/thuD4T544Y — Panarin has mop hair (@aiden1096) November 3, 2022

Imagine prime Bieksa and Quinn Hughes as a defence pair https://t.co/GFsvI2rqDH — Kole (@HilsNoglander) November 3, 2022

Put em in da dam lineup ! https://t.co/A7whQdkSQB — Kody Av. (@kodeenucks604_) November 3, 2022

Bieksa won’t be playing tonight, but he will be in attendance at Rogers Arena for a pre-game ceremony that’s sure to generate a great response from Canucks fans.