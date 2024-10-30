Canucks franchise worth $500 million more than last year: report

It’s been a good year for the Vancouver Canucks ownership group.

Not only has the team regained it’s spot among the league contenders, things seem to be going well on the business side of the organization as well.

The team’s valuation is up 44% over the past 12 months to a total of US$1.73 billion per Sportico. That puts them right around the league average, which is at US$1.79 billion and represents growth of more than US$500 million over the past year.

The Canucks are owned by the Aquilini family, led by chairman Francesco Aquilini.

The Canucks are the fourth-most valuable Canadian franchise, trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and Edmonton Oilers. They’re the 13th most valuable league-wide, the same spot that they were in last year.

It’s been a good year for NHL franchise owners, as every team has increased in value by at least 19%. This has helped the league reach a massive milestone: all 32 teams are now worth at least $1 billion.

🏒NHL Valuations are here! @kbadenhausen's latest in Sportico's valuation series. @NHL team values have nearly doubled over the past three years, and the Toronto Maple Leafs remain on top at $3.66 billion. Read the full story here: https://t.co/03M8iIWqiH pic.twitter.com/wvmEYJ4adW — Sportico (@Sportico) October 30, 2024

Sportico produces these lists for all the major North American professional sports leagues. For the NHL list, they “calculated each team’s revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records — as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and lawyers who actively work on NHL transactions.”

“In the interest of accuracy, we traded candour for anonymity,” continues their website. “This information was vetted with multiple team owners, team financial and operating officers, media relations personnel and former team executives, as well as industry experts and sports-focused economists.”