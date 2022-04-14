SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks For Kids Fund Telethon raises well over half a million dollars for charity

Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The numbers are in, and a near record-setting night was the result of the latest effort from the Vancouver Canucks’ charitable branch. 

The Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon raised $683,114, the second-largest number ever recorded in the history of the fundraising event. The first in-game telethon since 2020 eclipsed the $450,000 raised for children’s charities two years. 

The largest telethon was in 2010 when the CFKF raised $720,018.

The telethon aired on TV on Sportsnet Pacific and was broadcast on the radio at Sportsnet 650 during Vancouver’s 5-4 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. 

The 50/50 from the game also included a $300,850 jackpot. Half that total will be directed to the Sedin Family Foundation and an annual legacy project with the Canucks for Kids Fund that will benefit families across British Columbia.

The Canucks for Kids Fund has granted more than $76 million to charities that support children’s health and wellness charities, those that foster and develop grassroots hockey, and others that facilitate and encourage education throughout the province. 

Core beneficiaries include Canucks Autism Network (CAN), Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

