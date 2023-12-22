Canucks take over first place in the NHL standings

There’s a new team on top of the NHL standings and they go by the name of the Vancouver Canucks.

They didn’t win Thursday night in Dallas, but the Canucks did pick up a valuable point. Combined with a Vegas Golden Knights regulation-loss earlier in the night, it puts the Canucks in a first-place tie with the Stanley Cup champs, though Vancouver owns the tiebreaker.

Say hello to the first-place Vancouver Canucks pic.twitter.com/wG7WxByaWM — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 22, 2023

The last time the Canucks were in first place this late into a season was back in 2011-12, when they won their second of back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies.

The Dallas Stars won 4-3 in overtime, with Matt Duchene scoring the winner on a breakaway with 11 seconds left in the extra frame. It came 25 seconds after a glorious chance for the Canucks to win it, with Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua failing to convert on a 2-on-0.

Scott Wedgewood stops a 2 on 0 from Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua!#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/caxwjtehAw — HighlightHarbor (@HighlightHarbor) December 22, 2023

DUCHENE CALLS GAME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fy5oUPhn3I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 22, 2023

Canucks players were frustrated and angry coming off the ice, according to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy. Rick Tocchet kept things in perspective when speaking to reporters post-game though.

“You have a lead [with] three minutes left, then you have a 2-on-0 in overtime. Guys are upset about it. But you know hey, we grind it out. It’s four [games] in six [days]. It’s a tough building,” said Tocchet. “It’s good to be upset but just keep your head up and we’ll march on.”

The Canucks were outshot 25-11 through the first 40 minutes of play, but the game was tied 2-2 thanks to goals from Joshua and Brock Boeser. The third period was a hard-fought, entertaining, back-and-forth affair, with the Canucks taking the lead on a goal by Conor Garland with under five minutes left. But Thomas Harley tied the game for Dallas 1:26 later, pushing the game into overtime.

The top story from a Canucks perspective tonight was the play from their impressive third line of Joshua, Garland, and Teddy Blueger. They were responsible for two goals, both of the highlight-reel variety.

Garland set up Joshua to open the scoring early in the first period.

Garland’s no look pass to Joshua is worthy of a share. Chemistry of this line is doing wonders for the #Canucks’ bottom-six matchups. (Via: Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/Xkk5hA5ZXH — Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 22, 2023

Garland’s goal was even better. Blueger caused a turnover with a strong check in the neutral zone, allowing a great passing play to take place, with Joshua setting up Garland.

#Canucks

Dakota Joshua / Teddy Blueger / Conor Garland 23 points (9 G, 14 A) in last 8 games pic.twitter.com/xUDihHyt5b — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 22, 2023

Not to be outdone, Boeser tallied his 24th goal of the season, beating Dallas goaltender Scott Wedgewood post-and-in after J.T. Miller drew three players to him.

Vintage Brock Boeser snipe for goal No. 24 on the season. #Canucks (Via: Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/msIfnjYFEA — Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 22, 2023

The Canucks will fly home after going 2-0-2 on their road trip. They have now earned at least a point in eight straight games, going 6-0-2 during that span. Vancouver hosts the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, in the last game before the Christmas break.