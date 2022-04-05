Canucks finally call up Jack Rathbone from Abbotsford

Jack Rathbone has received the call many Vancouver Canucks fans were waiting for.

The 22-year-old defenceman, who is having an outstanding season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, has been called back up to the NHL. The Canucks announced this afternoon that the Massachusetts native has been recalled under “emergency conditions.”

Rathbone has 33 points in 30 games with Abbotsford this season, including eight goals. Counting last season’s totals, he now has 42 points in 38 career AHL games.

Rathbone has appeared in nine games with Vancouver this season, but hasn’t played an NHL game since November 11, prior to the mid-season management and coaching staff changes.

The Rathbone recall could mean Vancouver will be without Quinn Hughes for tomorrow’s game in Las Vegas. Hughes was feeling sick with a non-COVID-related illness today, Bruce Boudreau told reporters after practice today. The Canucks cancelled practice on Monday because more than one player was “throwing up.” Hughes was missing at today’s skate.

“Quinn’s sick,” said Boudreau. “We’re hoping he ends up making the trip, but we didn’t want him to practice in case he gives it to anybody else. So hopefully he feels much better tonight and can get on a plane tomorrow.”

The Canucks are still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but they’re effectively out of contention. They have just 12 games left in the regular season, and are eight points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the West. They would need to go 10-1-1 to get to 95 points, which is usually around the total needed to make the postseason.